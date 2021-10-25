5 Clever, Last Minute Utica-Themed Halloween Costumes To Wear
I know it doesn't just happen to me, but sometimes you need a second costume to wear on Halloween.
Each year, we have our "Halloween party" costume and then our "family" costume. Halloween costumes aren't cheap either, and when you need two, you have to find a DIY budget friendly option. We have our party costume picked out, but have been struggling to come up with another option that won't break the bank.
That's why we came up with a list of five different Utica themed costumes that could be really easy to throw together.
These Utica-Themed Halloween Costumes Will Be A Hit This Year
Not sure what exactly to be for Halloween this year? No worries. These DIY Halloween costumes will be appreciated by anyone within the Utica area.
Any other suggestions? Let us know in our station app.
