Upstate Sheriffs Make an Unexpected Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’

In a social media post delivered entirely tongue-in-cheek, the Warren County Sheriff's warned that "smart, fearless" young women will attempt to "lure" you in with "highly addictive substances."

I had to do a double-take when I saw this cleverly written post by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday regarding the effects of "Girl Scout Cookie addiction" and I know that I'm not the only one, as the post has since gone viral.

It's Girl Scout Cookie Season! It's Girl Scout Cookie Season! loading...

What are the substances, you ask? Girl Scout Cookies.

In the Facebook post put out on Wednesday, they stated that "The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. These substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Samoas," "Tag A Longs," and "Lemon Ups."

The Sheriffs even doubled down on their clever assertation by outlining the culprits responsible for spreading these sugary sweet confections, as well as the effects once you start chomping.

"These substances are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their good-cause story and get you hooked. Many people start with just one box, but one turns into two, two turns into five, and the next thing you know, you're hiding your stash in your freezer."

Lastly, the Warren County Sheriffs want you to know that if you have concerns or questions or a place to dispose of them properly, they're always here for you.

"We want the community to know that we are here for you. We have set up a dropoff location for these "Girl Scout Cookies" at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, where our officers can dispose of them safely!"

