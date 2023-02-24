Reports of Shots Fired at Destiny USA in Syracuse

Syracuse Police responded to Destiny USA this afternoon for a report of shots fired inside the mall.

There are no reports of injury but police were investigating an area near the Cinnabon inside the mall, shoppers have confirmed to WIBX 950.

Those at the mall currently are being told to shelter in place until instructed otherwise by police. Police were scene assisting with evacuating customers.

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

