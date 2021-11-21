US Rhodes Scholars for 2022 Include Record Number of Women

By MICHELLE LIU The Associated Press/Report for America

The class of U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 includes the largest number of women ever selected for the scholarship in one year.

The Rhodes Trust announced Sunday that 22 women are among the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England.

The selection process was completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson University had a student elected to the class for the first time.

Three other schools have a recipient for the first time in at least 25 years. All 32 U.S. scholars are expected start at Oxford in October.

