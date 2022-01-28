US Tries to Name and Shame Russian Disinformation on Ukraine

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and its allies are taking an unusually proactive approach to publicizing intelligence findings and trying to defuse influence campaigns by Russia as they raise alarms about a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has mounted a concerted campaign to counter disinformation, which has long been a tactic of Moscow to create confusion and sow discord in conflicts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the administration is taking lessons learned from 2014, when Russia mounted a massive disinformation campaign to build local support for its annexation of Crimea.

