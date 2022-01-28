US Tries to Name and Shame Russian Disinformation on Ukraine

US Tries to Name and Shame Russian Disinformation on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. Psaki fielded several questions about the situation between Ukraine and Russia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and its allies are taking an unusually proactive approach to publicizing intelligence findings and trying to defuse influence campaigns by Russia as they raise alarms about a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. has mounted a concerted campaign to counter disinformation, which has long been a tactic of Moscow to create confusion and sow discord in conflicts.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the administration is taking lessons learned from 2014, when Russia mounted a massive disinformation campaign to build local support for its annexation of Crimea.

