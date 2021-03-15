Utica Area Sees Fewest Single Day Case Load in Months

Oneida and Herkimer counties combined to reported just 26 new COVID-19 cases in data released by local health officials on Monday and there were no local virus deaths.

In Oneida County there were 20 new cases added, the lowest single-day total for new cases in the county since November 2, when there were 14 positive reported that day. Meanwhile, the county had no virus-related deaths, marking back-to-back to days without fatality.

Oneida County did did have two virus deaths at the end of the last week, the 400th and 401st since coronavirus was confirmed locally just over one-year ago.

The county's active case total was up just slightly to 439, an increase of seven from the previous day. And, the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus stands at 27, that's up by four from last week's low of 23 - which was also the fewest number of county residents to be hospitalized at one time for treatment of symptoms since early November.

Herkimer County has now gone 13 days without a COVID-19 related death, and the county's daily new case totals remain low. Health officials added just six new cases in reports out Monday. After seeing cases spike over 100-per day in January, Herkimer County reports a total of just 49 new cases over the last nine days combined.

There are 40 known, active cases in Herkimer County, a decrease of five from the weekend. And, the total number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus declined from ten to nine based on numbers reported over the weekend.

