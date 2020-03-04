Utica Children’s Museum To Relocate To The Parkway

The Utica Children’s Museum is moving to a new location.

The museum will be re-locating to the corner of Holland Avenue and the Memorial Parkway.

The last day to visit the current location next to Union Station will be March 29th.

The new Children’s Museum is expected to open in the Spring of 2022.

Officials say they’re working on a Mobile Museum that will travel to schools and community events throughout the area.

Mohawk Valley Gardens plans to purchase the current museum building in Bagg’s Square.