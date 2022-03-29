GPO Federal Credit Union is committing $75,000 to ICAN’s Family Resource Center, which will also house the new, state-of-the-art Children’s Museum.

The donation contributes to the overall project total of $14 million, which includes site improvements, museum exhibit design, and the addition of a rotunda on the southside of the building on the Memorial Parkway in Utica.

“GPO’s generous gift shows their commitment to families in the Mohawk Valley and to providing a space for fun, togetherness, learning and so much more. The balcony is an important area in our new space, as it will serve as the bridge between the new rotunda addition and the main floor of the museum, welcoming all visitors to the museum. We are very grateful for their support of the project,” said ICAN CEO/Executive Director Steven Bulger.

ICAN programs such as Supervised Visitation, Healthy Families, and Nurturing Parenting will be housed at the new Family Resource Center, all of which will utilize the museum space for family bonding, confidence-building, and ultimately for making families stronger.

The new museum will be located on the second floor and in the rotunda of the Family Resource Center.

ABOUT ICAN

Founded in 1997, ICAN is a unique home and community-based network that provides individualized and non-traditional services and care to the highest risk individuals and families with social, emotional, mental health, and behavioral challenges. ICAN’s team of over 170 staff consists of care managers, service coordinators, social workers, support specialists, and clinical staff

The ICAN Family Resource Center is scheduled to open this summer.

The grand opening of the Children’s Museum is set for the end of 2023.

