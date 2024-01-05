Utica Club, Rock and Roll – Records Worth Lots of $$$

The holidays have passed and there are many out there who received new vinyl records from under the tree as gifts. Actually, you might have some gifts worth thousands of dollars in boxes in your basement or attic.

Mighty John the Record guy is the nation's foremost record appraiser and he's looked at some of the most valuable - starting with a collection that hits home: Utica Club.

Is It Valuable?

The Utica Club Natural Carbonation Beer Drinking Song was recorded for the F.X. Matt Brewery back in 1968 by Sasha Burland as a promotional item for Utica Club. We presented a special box set to Mighty John that included another promotional record, some promotional materials, and an incredible sample box containing the hops used to produce Utica Club beer.

The Tasty Buffalo described the record this way:

A tasty historical musical sample from Utica Club circa 1968. This 45 was given away by the thousands after touring the brewery. This is one of the hippest, most singable commercial jingles ever recorded…the “Utica Club Natural Carbonation Band Beer Drinking Song.” Music was used in a series of TV spots which featured a “Laugh-In,” “mod” style dance club. The comments on the sleeve say it all…. “There’s nothing totally sane about the Utica Club. Waitresses slide down fireman’s poles. Life-sized paintings come to life. A friendly gorilla’s in charge of the swings. You know the ones that hang from the ceilings. With girls on them.” The band in the picture, not the actual recording artists, strongly resemble Paul Revere and the Raiders. The selection was created for the Matt Brewing Company by one of commercial music’s best-credentialed composers, the great Sasha Burland.

Last FM has a handful of mixes available for the song written by Sasha Burland, who was also responsible for a handful of parody songs.

Mighty John the Record Guy said the record, and even the rare box set with extras including the hop samples, had no real value for the record collector. However, John said the box set might be valuable to a beer collectable. In a casual search of the box set online, the 45 rpm record and picture sleeve came up in a several posts, but the collectors box set did not come up as a result, which could mean the item is rare.

Mighty John also offered 10 Records worth $100 or more for May.

“10 records worth $100.00 or more” PLUS 2 big bonus records to share with your listeners.(List below) As always I’m ready, willing, and able to do instant appraisals on the air. (Days and times I am available listed below.)

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)…(Recording Artis)… (Title)…………………………………..(Near mint value)

1983 A&M LP…The Police… “Synchronicity…

(yellow, blue & red cover)……………$10.00

(gold, gray and brown cover)……….$50.00

(black and white cover)………………..$100.00

1965 King LP… James Brown… “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag”……………….$100.00

1976 RSO 12 inch single… The Bee Gees… “You Should Be Dancing”………$100.00

1957 Cadence 45…Everly Brothers… “Wake Up Little Susie” w/ps…………$125.00

1987 Atlantic 45…AC/DC… “Whole Lotta Rosie”…………………………………….$125.00

1965 Capitol 45… The Beach Boys… “Barbara Ann” w/ps………………………$200.00

1968 Capitol LP… The Band… “Music From Big Pink”……………………………..$250.00

1966 Capitol 45…The Beatles… “Paperback Writer” w/ps……………………..$300.00

1969 Atco/Capricorn LP… Allman Brothers… “Allman Brothers Band”…..$400.00

1955 Sun 45… Elvis… “Baby Let’s Play House”………………………………………$1,000.00

2 BONUS records!

1957 Fox 45… Johnny Powers… “Long Blond Hair, Red Rose Lips”…………$3,000.00

1931 Victor 78…Blind Willie Reynolds… “Married Man Blues”……………….$6,000.00

What record by Genesis is worth $4,500.00? Here is the link to our YouTube video with the answer. Video also features the Doors, the Who, Buddy Holly, Ike & Tina Turner, the Turtles, the Beatles and Elvis!

