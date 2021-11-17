Utica Comets Tie AHL Record for Most Wins to Start Season

Wednesday's game set up the perfect showdown for Friday night as the Utica Comets went after the AHL record for the best start ever with 11 straight wins, and they did it with a 3-2 win over the Americans.

Wednesday night's game started with the Comets jumping out to a 1-0 lead which they held through the duration of the 1st period, following a goal by Aarne Talvitie. As we've seen so much this season, Utica would get excellence in the net with goalie Akira Schmid

Rochester would put on the heat scoring 2 unanswered goals in the 2nd period, to take a 2-1 lead. But the Comets would come right back with a 2nd goal of the night by Reilly Walsh, bringing the score to a 2-2 tie.

Utica wasn't done there, with Robbie Russo putting the puck past the Amerk's goalie to take a 3-2 lead, which is how the 2nd period would end.

In the 3rd period, goalie Akira Schmid would make some spectacular stops, and hold off Rochester, as neither team would score. Utica would go on to tie the record for 11 straight wins to start the season, with a 3-2 win over the Rochester Amerks.

