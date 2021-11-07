Utica Comets Unbeaten at 7-0, Latest Rally Against Syracuse Crunch

A perfect record. That is what the Utica Comets have. Their record is now 7-0 after defeating the Laval Rocket. The final score of that game was 4:2.

The gam was played at home. Goals were scored by Tyce Thompson (with an assist by Fabian Zetterlund), Joe Gambardella, Graeme Clarke, and Jesper Boqcvist.

Next up is the Syracuse Crunch. The Comets face them at home on Thursday afternoon. The game begins at 3:00pm. As of this posting tickets are still available.

