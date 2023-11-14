Former Utica Comets Player Arrested in UK Following Hockey Tragedy
British Police have arrested EIHL hockey player Matt Petgrave on manslaughter charges after the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson. Petgrave, who played two seasons with the Utica Comets from 2018 through 2020, was involved in a collision with Johnson during a game on October 28th that resulted in his death.
While being hit during the game, Petgrave's leg kicked out and his skate struck Johnson in the neck, creating a deep laceration that ultimately took his life. Over the last few weeks, police have been investigating whether Petgrave intentionally kicked Johnson during the incident. While police have not announced that it is actually Petgrave in custody, several media reports have confirmed his arrest.
“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall of the South Yorkshire Police, according to the BBC. “We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”
Johnson's death has sent shockwaves through the hockey world with questions brewing of whether or not the kick was intentional, and if there's a need to require neck guards in the future. Johnson played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and he also played the Utica Comets once in 2019 when he was a member of Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. He was a native of Minnesota.
Petgrave, a Toronto native who played just 9 games with the Comets over two seasons, has played the last two years for the Sheffield Steelers of the EIHL in the UK. The EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) is the UK's top level hockey league. Petgrave also played part of one season with the Syracuse Crunch in 2018.
Johnson's team, the Nottingham Panthers, have called the incident a "freak accident," while several in the ice hockey community have described the tragedy as deliberate.
