Former Comets Coach Travis Green to Join Devils Organization

The former coach of the Utica Comets who went on to serve as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks is moving back into the organization.

According to Sportsnet's Elliott Friedman, Travis Green is joining the New Jersey Devils organization as an assistant coach. Green will fill the vacancy that was left void after assistant Andrew Brunette became the head coach at Nashville.

There had been rumors that Green would land with the Maple Leafs. The former Comets coach was let go by Vancouver during an organization overhaul back in 2021.

Green was the Utica Comets first head coach during the inaugural 2013-14 season and he was absolutely ready for it, according to an interview he did with Don Laible.

"I was ready for it," Green told Laible of his being named the Comets' first coach for the 2013-14 season. " We (Comets) didn't get off to the the kind of start we hoped for, but by the second half of the season the team was dominant."

Green started his professional career when he was the 23rd draft pick by the New York Islanders in 1989, according to Wikipedia. "He played 857 career games, scoring 182 goals and 249 assists for 431 points. His best season statistically was the 1995–96 season, when he scored 25 goals and 45 assists for 70 points in only 69 games. On June 30, 2006, the final year of his contract with the Boston Bruins was bought out. On August 10, 2006, he was signed by the Anaheim Ducks, the team he had previously played for from 1998 to 1999. However, he played only seven games in his return to the Ducks, before being claimed on waivers by another former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in January 2007," according to Wikipedia.

Green's playing career came to an end in 2008, at which time he started coaching with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. He acme Portland's head coach during the 2012-13 season and later that year was hired as the head coach of the Utica Comets, Vancouver's top farm team. In 2017, he was named head coach of the Canucks.

