Utica Cops Park Paddy Wagon, Rollout Welcome Wagon

Members of the Utica Police Department are sometimes called on for assistance by area law enforcement agencies for one matter or another. This time, Utica Police are getting an assist for making life a bit easier for a man who relocated to the area from down south.

The man had contacted Utica Police inquiring about bicycles the UPD might have to offer, explaining he was new to the area and needed it to get to work at new job in Marcy, police said on Facebook.

"Having partnered with Dave Buck and his Build a Bike program for many years, we went right to Dave who, without hesitation, said that he would have a brand new bike ready for Mr. Watson," UPD said. Within just a couple of day, Buck came with a brand new mountain bike for Watson and donated it.

The above photo is of Lt. Wooden and Watson with the brand new bike. Utica Police shared the neat story on social, ending it with a Thank You and Good Luck:

"Thank you to Dave Buck for his generous donations as always, and good luck to Mr. Watson with his new bike and job."

While much of what local police department's share on social media usually involves crime, arrests or otherwise bad news, this one was obviously quite the opposite. In fact, as of this posting the Facebook posting had garnered more than 2,600 'likes', 'hearts' and 'hugs' on their page.

