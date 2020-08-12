Utica Couple Wins $1M On Scratch Off

Do you know the lucky couple who bought the 1 million dollar winning game from Price Chopper?

Congratulations to Edward and Rona Firestone! They won 1 million dollars with the Lottery Scratch-off jackpot on a Cashword X50 scratch-off ticket purchased from Price Chopper on Auert Avenue in Utica.

You win a Cashword scratch-off when you complete three or more words in the puzzle using Your Letters to win prize shown in the corresponding Prize Legend.

It's unclear if the Firestone's won, or they could have claimed their price on August 7, 2020. Either way, we bet they are happy! They chose to split their one-time lump sum payment, and will each receive a net check totaling $335,900 after required withholdings.

When asked how it feels to win the Lottery, Edward Firestone said, "It feels good!... We'll use the money to help out our children and grandchildren," he explained.

The New York Lottery says there is one more outstanding top prize available on the Cashword X50 ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by clicking the Instant Games Reports link at nylottery.ny.gov.

Syracuse.com reports a second-place prize-winning Mega Millions ticket is worth $1 million at was sold at the Sunoco gas station at 3771 Milton Ave. in Camillus, at the Hinsdale Road intersection.

The odds of winning the second-place prize for the Mega Millions game are 1 in 12,607,306.

The New York Lottery has contributed $55,528,267 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Oneida County during the fiscal year 2018-2019.