Utica Couple’s Road Trip Goes ‘A-Fowl’ When Turkey Flies Into Windshield
Hitting a deer with your vehicle is not unusual in Central New York. Hitting a turkey is another story.
A New York Mills couple miraculously escaped serious injury after a turkey flew into the windshield of their vehicle.
Rick and Laura Fryc of New York Mills were on Route 41 on their way to Afton, New York for a birthday party. About 8 miles from their destination, they passed a turkey farm. "I looked up when I heard Rick say turkey and saw it heading right for our vehicle," Laura said.
The turkey flew into the windshield, shattering the glass and spraying it everywhere. "I ended up picking glass out of my hair and hands," said Laura, who somehow wasn't injured. "I was shaking for a few hours."
The turkey wasn't so lucky. "The turkey splattered everywhere."
Rick managed to limp the vehicle for the last 8 miles. "We did drive it to our destination," Laura said. "It just took a bit. We had to leave the Jeep and camper we were towing there, but thank goodness for my son’s boyfriend’s family. They let us take their car to get back home.
