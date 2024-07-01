July 4th Fireworks Celebration in Utica Postponed Due to Teen Shooting Death

The 4th of July Fireworks celebration has been postponed in light of recent events in the City of Utica. That horrific incident saw a Utica Police officer take the life of a 13-year-old boy while conducting an investigation, according to police.

The annual celebration of fireworks and Party in the Park will still happen, however due to the tragic events of Friday, June 28th, 2024 the Utica Center for Development has decided to hold off for a bit. The Founder and Executive Director of the organization hosting the event tells WIBX,

[The] parade is still a go, but the party in the park and fireworks are being postponed. The party and fireworks are still going to happen just at a later date to be determined.

The Independence Day Parade will be held on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. The route will begin on Genesee Street by the old St. Elizabeth Hospital building and end on the Memorial Parkway at the Parkway Rec Center. While this is a time of celebration to remember our nation's independence, city officials and Scalise feel it's best to take a pause and reset when it comes to the party portion in the park.

We will provide more details on when the fireworks and party in the park will be rescheduled when we receive them.

Utica Police officials say 13-year-old Nyah Mway of Utica was shot an killed by a 6 year veteran of the department, Officer Patrick Husnay, after he and two other officers stopped Mway and one other male juvenile during the course of an investigation. Police officials say Mway ran from police and during the pursuit brandished what appeared to be a handgun and he was ultimately shot and killed. The brandished weapon ended up being a replica Glock model pellet gun, according to police. The officers involved have been placed on leave and several demonstrators marched on City Hall Monday to seek "Justice for Nyah."

