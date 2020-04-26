Utica Mack Delivers Surgical Masks to Local Healthcare

Tom Heiland of Utica Mack had an idea when he realized he could purchase surgical masks from one of his vendors. He knew he could sell them to people in need, but, he also felt like he could do much more.

Two weeks ago after Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order urging people wear masks in public, Heiland ordered masks, gloves and and alcohol spray. The items

sold out in just a few days. Last Monday, he decided to order more and this time he would be able to help out local healthcare workers.

Heiland slightly marked up the masks to the current going rate and announced that when he reached his break-even point, he would then donate the remaining boxes of masks to. workers in need. He asked listeners of the Keeler Show to suggest names of organizations in need, by calling into the program. Within a day, Heiland had a lengthy list and last week delivered to the following locations: