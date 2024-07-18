Central New York, you have truly outdone yourself...!

All expectations for the #RomeRelief water bottle drive were shattered within mere hours. Shortly after putting out the call to action that Townsquare Media was collecting donations of bottled water for the City of Rome, which was ravaged by an EF-2 tornado on Tuesday, residents begin filling an 18-wheeler truck with cases of bottled water almost instantly.

Within the first 3 hours of starting the imitative, over 325 cases had been donated by those who wanted to help. A woman named Kate donated 50 packages of water, and an anonymous member of the American Legion donated 100 cases.

The donations were made possible, in part, by Chanatry's Hometown Market on French Road in Utica. The owners decided to slash the price of a 28-pack of water to $1.99 and they literally flew off the shelves. By the end of the day, all those discounted cases were in the back of the 18-wheeler, which was graciously donated by Utica Mack and ERL Intermodal.

Store owner Mark Chanatry put in the call to have two truckloads of that same water arrive by the following morning.

Townsquare Media, nor Chanatry, had any idea just how rapidly those packages of water would go.

WIBX's Bill Keeler and Andrew Derminio broadcast their morning show live from the Chanatry's parking lot, right in front of the massive truck, to inspire listeners to step up and help those in great need.

They watched in awe as an assembly line of wheeled carts exited the store, to the point there was a line of people with shopping carts full of bottled water, who were eagerly waiting to do their part.

A woman named Rosemary risked being late to her Fit Body Boot Camp class in Clinton because she wanted to help and purchased 40 cases of bottled water.

Water began piling into the truck so rapidly, members of the community offered to help Townsquare Media employees stack the cases to keep a steady flow.

By 9 a.m., over 1,000 cases of water had made it into the back of the truck. By 10:30 a.m., the truck was at 4,000 cases and almost max capacity. Despite this, the community continued to rally until every last inch within that 18-wheeler truck was occupied by water bottles.

In the end, it's estimated over 5,000 cases of water, which comes down to nearly 200,000 bottles of water, had been donated.

The call was ultimately made to stop taking donations by noontime because there was not going to be any room left. Despite this, the community was still determined to help and began handing money to Bill Keeler - to the point there was a stack of roughly $2,500 to $3,000.

Monetary are still being accepted on behalf of #RomeRelief HERE. Thanks to the American Red Cross, they created an official donation link for Townsquare Media listeners to donate to disaster relief.

In the end, everyone at Townsquare Media, Chanatry's, Utica Mack. ERL Intermodal, Seasonal Sports, and the American Red Cross are floored by the overwhelming support Central New York showed for the City of Rome.

The truck will make a victory lap by the Toccolana Club in Rome, during another live broadcast of Keeler on WIBX, before making its way to the American Red Cross - who will then distribute the water to those who need it most.

In fact, so much water was donated, the American Red Cross is fairly confident water needs have been sufficiently met - all because of this one little drive that Bill Keeler of WIBX, Dave Wheeler of WLZW, Megan Stone of WIBX, and Market President Tracy Picente thought up in a small conference room around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Within two hours, our partners at Chanatry's, Utica Mack, ERL Intermodal, and Seasonal Sports were ready to get the initiative rolling. Chanatry's, of course, provided the parking lot and the opportunity for residents to donate to a good cause. Utica Mack and ERL Intermodal provided the truck, that is now full of bottled water. Seasonal Sports heard we needed a banner to promote the initiative, and had one made within hours.

Michelle Nestlerode, of the American Red Cross, says she is overwhelmed by the kindness of everyone involved - especially the scores of residents who came forward to help the City of Rome. "It brings tears to my eyes," she said, and expressed abundant praise for Central New York for always stepping up and helping their own.

From Townsquare Media, we thank the community for coming together during this time of need and helping those whose lives have been impacted by the tornado. You are heroes.

Check out all the photos from Rome Relief below:

