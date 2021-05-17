Utica Man Allegedly Threatens Whitesboro Woman with a Firearm

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Utica man for allegedly threatening a female victim with a firearm in a residence in Whitesboro.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says early in the morning on Saturday, May 15th the Oneida County 911 Center received a call from a female victim stating that she had just been threatened with a gun. Oneida County officials say the individual who allegedly threatened the victim was 28-year-old Shai McBride of Utica. Officials say a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was issued. The BOLO informed any and all law enforcement the description of a vehicle and that the driver may be armed.

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after the BOLO was issued, a deputy assigned to the Road Patrol Division located a vehicle that matched the description of the one in question and that deputy conducted a traffic stop. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was McBride and an unregistered firearm was located in his possession. Officials also say while McBride was being taken into custody, a second individual who was inside the car at the time of the traffic stop exited the car and fled on foot.

A further search of the vehicle turned up an additional unregistered firearm. McBride was transported to the Oneida County Correctional Facility and is facing the following charges.

Charges stemming from the Traffic Stop in the City of Rome:

- 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree- C Felony

- 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree- D Felony

Charges stemming from the Domestic Incident in the Village of Whitesboro:

- 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree- D Felony

- 1 count of Aggravated Family Offense- E Felony

- 1 count of Menacing in the Second Degree-A Misdemeanor

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the second individual who fled the vehicle when the traffic stop was conducted. Sheriff's Office officials say they do not believe there is any danger to the public and anyone with information is asked to contact them. All calls will be confidential. The investigation is currently ongoing and additional charges may be possible.