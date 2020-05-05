Utica Man Arrested At Union Station For Trespassing On A Train

A Utica man is facing charges for allegedly trespassing on a train leaving from Union Station.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Special Patrol Officers assigned to Union Station were notified by train staff that an individual had jumped on to a moving train.

They say, the individual's actions forced them to have to stop the train. At that time SPOs attempted to remove the individual, but he resisted.

Officials say eventually officers were able to force the man to the ground and handcuff him.

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

As a result of the incident 32-year-old John Whitehead of Utica is facing several charges including trespassing and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff's Office says Whitehead sustained minor injuries during the incident, but refused medical treatment.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the Special Patrol Officers are members of the department specifically assigned as security for county owned properties.