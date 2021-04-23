The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center has arrested another individual who allegedly took advantage of a child.

Officials with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 24-year-old DeQuan Gray is accused of subjecting a 16-year-old to inappropriate touching.

The Child Advocacy Center says the complaints about the alleged touching of intimate private parts was reported on March 12th, 2021. The complaint explained the alleged abuse began in early March 2021.

Several individuals had a hand in the arrest of Gray on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. Gray was ultimately charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Due to New York State bail reform laws, Gray was released and will appear in court at a later date to answer the charge. Meanwhile, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.