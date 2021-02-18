Utica Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Child

A Utica man is facing legal charges following an investigation conducted by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Investigator Ryan Marshall and UPD Investigator Titus Ciccone arrested 25-year-old Michael Castro for allegations of sexual contact with a 16-year-old child.

As a result of the arrest Castro is facing charges of Rape in the 3rd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Police say the charges stem from incidents that happened in the City of Utica in January 2021.

Castro was arraigned in Utica City Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. Authorities say the victim was offered counseling services through the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.