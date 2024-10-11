Utica Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs and a Cache of Weapons

The Utica Police Department has announced a huge arrest in which a number of illicit drugs and illegal weapons were removed from the streets.

Multiple police agencies worked together on this case to investigate an alleged drug dealer. Police announced Friday, "members of the Utica Police Department Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the Oneida County Narcotics Unit, Rome Police Narcotics Unit, and Utica Police Patrol Division executed three search warrants relative to on-going sale and distribution of narcotics."

As a result of said search warrants, a laundry list of evidence was collected that included drugs and illegal firearms. According to police the following evidence was collected.

Guns

Savage MSR-15 .223 rifle

Ruger SP 1911 .45 caliber semi-auto pistol

Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 9mm semi-auto pistol

Glock G43 9mm semi-auto pistol

Jennings J22 .22 caliber semi-auto pistol

Drugs

1,245.7 grams of cocaine

21.5 grams of heroin

12.3 grams of methamphetamine

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook Photo Courtesy of Utica Police via Facebook loading...

As a result of the discovery, police were able to move forward with arresting 35-year-old Dontai Harrison of Utica. He is facing a number of charges and you can read them below.

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First degree – 1 Count

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third degree (intent to sell) – 6 Counts (cocaine, meth, heroin)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (weight) – 2 Counts

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth degree (weight) – 2 Counts

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree – 6 Counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – 4 Counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – 1 Count

The Utica Police Department and the assisting agencies should be commended on a job well done in taking an alleged dangerous criminal off the streets.

