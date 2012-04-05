Utica Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

Utica, NY (WIBX) - A Utica man is facing nearly two dozen charges after Utica Police say they found several dead and extremely emaciated dogs and puppies at a home on Whitesboro Street.

22-year old Umar Aziz is charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty, 8 counts of keeping dogs in unsanitary conditions, three counts of harboring an unlicensed dog and three counts of harboring an unvaccinated dog

Police say there were a total of eight dogs found at the apartment, which had apparently been abandoned.

Three of the dogs were dead and another died at the Burrstone Road Animal Hospital.

Two other dogs and two puppies are being treated.