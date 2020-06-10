Utica Man Faces Gun Charges After Foot Chase

A 22-year-old Utica man faces a gun charge after after leading police on a short foot chase after officers attempted to make a motor vehicle stop, police said.

According to Utica Police, they while attempting to make a vehilce stop on Wager Street the driver slowed his vehicle but then jumped out and started running. Police say 22-year-old Elijah Reed was apprehended. While being taken into custody officers say he made admissions to about having a gun inside the vehicle.

Police say a 9mm handgun was located in the vehicle.

Reed was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the second degree along with Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

