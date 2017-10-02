According to police, 23-year-old Jose Ruiz of Utica was riding his motorcycle on Route 5 when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Nancy Hartmann made a left turn to enter the McDonald's parking lot.

Ruiz was able to apply his brakes and went into a skid to avoid collision. Ruiz suffered arm and hip injuries and was taken to an area hospital treatment. Hartmann was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.