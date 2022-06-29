Utica Meeting Regarding Flood Mitigation Efforts Tonight

The city of Utica is taking steps to address conditions around the city when it comes to persistent flooding issues.

A meeting is being held in the Council Chambers at Utica City Hall at 5:00 p.m. this evening regarding flood mitigation efforts, according to City Councilwoman Samantha Colosimo-Testa.

The public welcome to attend.

The task force looking to tame water issues facing residents, including frequently flooded areas in North and South Utica, will be meeting to set goals and priorities for city's mitigation efforts.

Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm, Route 357 Franklin, NY Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm is located just on the outskirts of the historic village of Franklin in Delaware County, It features a 3 bay, two-story barn/garage

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.