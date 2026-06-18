A six-month narcotics investigation by the Oneida Police Department has led to the arrest of a Oneida man and the seizure of hundreds of doses of fentanyl, along with other illegal drugs and cash.

Police executed a search warrant Monday, June 15, at a residence on West Elm Street. Following the search, Robert Adsit of Oneida was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell a Narcotic Drug, a Class B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell a Controlled Substance, a Class D felony; and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Investigators say they recovered approximately 600 individual doses of fentanyl during the search. Authorities also seized quantities of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as cash believed to be tied to drug sales.

It's a significant seizure.

Fentanyl remains one of the leading causes of fatal overdoses in New York and across the country. Because the synthetic opioid is so potent, even small amounts can be deadly.

Oneida Police Chief Steven Lowell said removing that much fentanyl from the streets will have a direct impact on community safety.

"The seizure of approximately 600 doses of fentanyl has undoubtedly made our community safer," Lowell said. "Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities across our country, and every dose removed from our streets represents a potential life saved."

The chief said the arrest was the result of months of surveillance, intelligence gathering and investigative work by members of the department. Cases involving narcotics trafficking often require extensive resources and coordination before charges can be filed.

"Cases like this do not happen overnight," Lowell said. "They are the result of countless hours of dedicated police work, attention to detail and a commitment to protecting the people we serve."

Adsit was transported to the Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and is being held without bail.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains active. Police say additional arrests or charges are possible as investigators continue to follow leads developed during the case.

Anyone with information about illegal narcotics activity is asked to contact the Oneida Police Department at (315) 363-2323.

Reports and tips can also be sent anonymously to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

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If you have any information about Adsit, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Oneida Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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