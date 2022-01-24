Utica Parolee Charged with Threatening Women and Choking One

A Utica man is under arrest after a fight in which he is accused of trying to choke a woman.

The Utica Police Department says that they were called to an apartment at 929 Hillcrest Avenue for a report of a fight on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:30am.

Hillcrest Avenue Apartment Photo Credit: Google Maps (image capture 2018 via Google Maps January 2022)

When officers arrived they say they spoke with several people who told them "that a male had initiated an argument with several females and then he grabbed one of them by the throat and began to choke her. This female informed family members of what had occurred, and upon their arrival the male brandished a handgun in a threatening manner and then hid the gun before fleeing the residence."

In a written release the UPD says that they were able to find the man soo afterward a short distance from the apartment. Police say that the victims were able to tell police officers where the handgun was located. Officers say that they found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Gun in Holland Case Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (January 2022)

Police say that their investigation resulted in the suspect being identified as 20-year-old Tyheim Holland.

Tyheim Holland Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (January 2022)

Holland is being charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

NYS Parole Violation

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

