Utica Pioneers Hold Fan Vote to Determine New Uniform Design
What do you think?
That's what Utica University is asking fans of their hockey program about new uniforms for the upcoming season.
The Pioneers will be debuting new jerseys as they are set to take the ice for the first time as Utica University this fall. The change from college to university came in February of this year following approval from the New York State Board of Regents.
The team Facebook page is seeking input on six different jersey styles - three home options and three away:
All you have to do to have your say is click on the Facebook page, and comment 1, 2, or 3 on each of the posts.
The Pioneer's men's program will host an exhibition game at the Adirondack Bank Center against SUNY Potsdam on Saturday, October 22. They begin regular season action with a pair of road games against Adrian College on October 28 and 29.
Their first home game will come on November 12 against Chattam.
The men are coming off a heartbreaking finish after an incredible year. The Pioneer's earned a spot in the D-3 NCAA Tournament, posting a record of 25-3-1, while winning both the regular season and postseason titles in United Collegiate Hockey Conference. However, they were knocked off 2-0 in the opening round by the University of New England.
The women's hockey program will play two exhibition games - October 21 @ SUNY Canton and October 23 vs. Norwich. Their regular season opener on the road against Elmira College on Friday, October 28.
The women's home opener is Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5, against Arcadia University.