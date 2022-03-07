The UCHC Division III Men's Hockey Champion Utica Pioneers are going to try to win back what the pandemic took away in the spring of 2020. Utica won the UCHC title then and just as they were about to take on the challenge of winning a national championship, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of everything. Now, Utica is once again a conference champion and they're entering into the NCAA Tournament with a 1st-round bye.

Utica beat Wilkes University on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center by a commanding margin of 7 to 4, capturing the 2021-22 UCHC Championship, with a season record of 25-2-1. The win gave Utica the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, the #2 seed, and an opening round bye. Utica will face the winner of this weekend's University of New England (UNE) vs. Plymouth State game, at home next Saturday, March 19th, at 2 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. Utica has not played UNE or Plymouth State this season.

The semi-finals and championship round will be played March 25th and 26th at Olympic Center in Lake Placid.

Utica has only 2 losses on the season, one of which came at the hands for the tournament's number-1 seed, Adrian. The two teams played each other in early October, and while Utica won the 1st game, 3-2 in overtime, Adrian won the 2nd contest a day later by a score of 4-3. Utica's only other loss of the season came to the tournament's #3 seed, SUNY Geneseo. Geneseo beat Utica 3-0 back on November 27th.

Tickets for the March 19th Quarterfinal game at the Adirondack Bank Center go on sales to season ticket holders on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., and then to the general public on Sunday.

NCAA Tournament and Ticket Information

Utica University will host an NCAA men's hockey quarterfinal game on Saturday, March 19, 2022 against either University of New England or Plymouth State at the Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is 2 p.m.

Tickets will be $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for students with ID, seniors, and children 18 and under.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets on a first come first serve basis beginning at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (in-person sales only).

Tickets will be available to the general public on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. (in-person and online).

As this is an NCAA tournament event, vouchers that are in Season Ticket booklets WILL NOT be honored for NCAA games.

Per the NCAA guidelines, there will be NO ALCOHOL and NO INSTITUTIONAL MERCHANDISE sold at this event.

