Utica Police are now investigating 2 homicides from Saturday's shootings that occurred an hour from each other. The second victim who was shot has now died, according to police.

Police say they were called to 100 Rutger Street at around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a male who had been shot at least once in the chest. Police say the victim died from his wounds.

About an hour later, UPD was called with reports of another shooting, this time on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue. A juvenile victim was shot once in the head, transported to a local hospital, and ultimately transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse due to the severity of the injuries. As they were attempting to provide advanced emergency care, the victim succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Police say they are continuing their investigation and have made significant progress as they actively work the cases. They're asking residents that if anyone has information about either of the homicides, they contact the UPD Major Crimes Init at 315-223-3556.

Anyone with knowledge of the shootings can also report anonymously to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through the website by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Police say at this point it does not appear that either case is related. It is likely that they will release the names of both victims at some point on Sunday.

