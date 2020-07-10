Utica Police Advise Against Running Boilermaker Course On Sunday

The 43rd running of the Utica Boilermaker was to have taken place on Sunday, but the race was cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Utica Police say there have been repeated mentions of groups of individuals who want to continue the tradition and run the course on July 12th.

Police say if you plan to run the actual Boilermaker course this weekend, it needs to be understood that there will be no provisions for safety, medical aid or other race necessities.

The UPD is advising against running in the road and say your run will be at your own risk.

For those who still want to be a part of the event, The Boilermaker has made this year’s event virtual where individuals can run a course from September 1st through September 13th and report their times back.

The course can be on a treadmill, or any outside arena they choose.