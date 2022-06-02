If your teenager is interest in a career in public safety, there city of Utica is offering a Junior Cadet Program for both the police and fire departments.

In an effort to build positive relationships within the city, each will host young adults, teaching them leadership, teamwork, and communication skills. And, they'll get paid.

from city of Utica, NY from city of Utica, NY loading...

The program, paid for through the Utica Prosperity Initiative, will pay $13.20 an hour for 80 hours for the summer program. An announcement posted on the Utica Police Facebook page says cadets will perform police and fire academy system work.

Eligible teens must currently be in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade and live in the city.

via city of Utica, NY via city of Utica, NY loading...

Those interested are encouraged to fill out an application, but it must be submitted before June 30.

Applications can be emailed to Stephanie Heiland, stheiland@uticapd.com. For questions, call 315-233-3506.

15 Things Your Local Food Pantry Needs Right Now

Vintage McDonald's Playland Pieces for Sale on Facebook Marketplace Someone in Johnstown is selling some amazing McMemories-- Original pieces of a McDonald's Playland!