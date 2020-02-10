Utica Police Arrest Fourth Suspect In Brinckerhoff Ave Shooting

Utica Police say another arrest has been made in a shot fired incident that happened February 5th on Brinckerhoff Avenue.

27-year old Yvontae Wheeler of Utica turned himself in to police on Monday.

Wheeler is facing several drug and weapons charges.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident and police believe they’ve identified and charged all of the parties directly involved.

31-year old Jazzian Jenkins, 39-year-old Kimberly Felton and 35-year-old Clifton Mercer, all of Utica, were arrested last week on multiple drug and weapons charges.