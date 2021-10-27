Utica Police have arrested a Utica man for allegedly bringing weapons into the North Utica Walmart.

It happened at around 10:00 Tuesday night.

Police say customers had notified store staff that a man was acting in a suspicious manner and appeared to have a handgun in his waistband.

Store staff acted swiftly and contacted 911.

Officers arrived within moments and found 28-year-old Ryan Doliver in the parking lot and located a BB gun under a storage container.

The officers were also informed that the suspect had discarded a book bag in the store.

The officers then went into the store and located the bag and immediately noticed that it was partially open and the handle of a sawed-off shotgun could be evidently seen within.

The officers secured both the bag and weapon and upon inspecting it, noticed that the gun had been modified to an illegal length of less than 26 inches.

Shotgun ammunition was also found inside the bag.

Doliver is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

The Utica Police Departments is commending the customers within Walmart for immediately notifying staff, and also the quick and immediate actions of Walmart staff in keeping their store safe.

Utica Police

