Utica Police Arrest Two On Weapons Charges, New UPD Recruits Sworn-In
Utica Police have have arrested two men on weapons charges in separate incidents.
Officers were called to a convenience store on Oswego Street on Thursday night for an argument.
Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and threatened him with it because the clerk tried to intervene in the argument.
After leaving the store, 23-year-old Kayvill Voliton of Utica was located a short time later on Pant Street.
Voliton fled on foot and was taken into custody following a brief chase.
Officer did not find the handgun used during the incident.
Voliton was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt.
Meanwhile, investigators with the Utica Police Department's GIVE Unit were assisting officers with New York State Parole with a home check on the 200 block of Eagle Street on Thursday night.
During the check, parole officers located a 9mm handgun and a shotgun.
25-year old Marquise Howard is prohibited from possessing the weapons due to his current Parole status.
Howard was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
The Utica Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony today at City Hall for ten new recruits.
The officers will now start 26-weeks of training at the Police Academy, followed by 12 weeks of field training with a veteran officer.
One of the new recruits is Stephen Williams, the son of UPD Chief Mark Williams.
The following officers were appointed today:
- James Amuso
- Michael Cirasuolo
- Ryan Lynn
- Ruben Checo-Collado
- Eh Hser
- Cole Jaquish
- Jovon Mucitelli
- Edin Patkovic
- Jordan Rios
- Stephen Williams
