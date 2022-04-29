Utica Police have have arrested two men on weapons charges in separate incidents.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Oswego Street on Thursday night for an argument.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and threatened him with it because the clerk tried to intervene in the argument.

After leaving the store, 23-year-old Kayvill Voliton of Utica was located a short time later on Pant Street.

Voliton fled on foot and was taken into custody following a brief chase.

Officer did not find the handgun used during the incident.

Voliton was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt.

Meanwhile, investigators with the Utica Police Department's GIVE Unit were assisting officers with New York State Parole with a home check on the 200 block of Eagle Street on Thursday night.

During the check, parole officers located a 9mm handgun and a shotgun.

25-year old Marquise Howard is prohibited from possessing the weapons due to his current Parole status.

Howard was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

The Utica Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony today at City Hall for ten new recruits.

The officers will now start 26-weeks of training at the Police Academy, followed by 12 weeks of field training with a veteran officer.

One of the new recruits is Stephen Williams, the son of UPD Chief Mark Williams.

The following officers were appointed today:

James Amuso

Michael Cirasuolo

Ryan Lynn

Ruben Checo-Collado

Eh Hser

Cole Jaquish

Jovon Mucitelli

Edin Patkovic

Jordan Rios

Stephen Williams

