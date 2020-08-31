Utica Police Check Establishments Regarding COVID Guidelines

Utica Police, in conjunction with the New York State Liquor Authority, conducted compliance checks at various establishments in the City on Friday regarding COVID-19 guidelines.

Police say over 30 establishments were checked and no violations were issued.

They say a couple of minor warnings were given, however almost all of the establishments were in compliance with state guidelines.

The establishments that were checked were:

Iconic, Nail Creek, Pellettieri Joe's, Paul's Pub, Dejavu, The Utica Lounge, Ancora, Willows, Bella Regina, Old School, OTB, Lukin's, The Varick, Luna, Griffins, 72 Tavern, Tavolo, The Sanctuary, Celtic Harp, Tiny's, Gerber's, Delmonico's, O'Donnell's, Swifty's, Rick's Recovery Room, Boneyard BBQ, The Tailor and the Cook, The Hub Eatery, Breeze's, Sickenberger Lan and Kookie's Q.