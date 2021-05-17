Utica Police Dealing with Paintball Problems in the City

The Utica Police Department has been dealing with a number of reports regarding paintball gun property damage and injuries over the past couple weeks.

Saturday night, officials say officers received information regarding a vehicle involved in these incidents. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled but was apprehended a short time later.

Officers say when they were approaching the vehicle in question, they noticed it was covered in paint. Eventually, several other vehicles showed up at the scene also covered in paint.

Police say the officers spoke with the individuals involved and seized a large number of paintball rounds and a total of five paintball guns.

The investigation is ongoing with respect to the several injury and property damage complaints over the duration of this investigation. Police are reminding residents there is a time and place for this type of activity.

Paintball is a thoroughly entertaining activity and instead of participating in it on city streets. There are a number of local paintball arenas in Central New York. Below is a list of places you can go and enjoy the activity without causing damage to private property.

1. Check Six Paintball - Whitesboro, NY

Check Six is located at the Accelerate Sports Facility at 5241 Judd Road. They are located outside of the facility and the field is owned and operated by a 20-year Retired Air Force Veteran. For hours of operation or to book a time visit https://www.checksixpaintball.com/.

2. The War Club - Rome, NY

The War Club has been open and operating in Rome since 1996. Located at 7624 Watson Hollow Road, The War Club offers rental equipment for those who don't have their own. They offer exciting paintball parties and as the club calls them, "Fascinating Bachelor Parties." Get more information at https://www.thewarclub.com/.

3. Combat Paintball Zone - Auburn, NY

You can visit the self-proclaimed Central New York's Premier outdoor paintball facility at 3060 Gates Road in Auburn. Their website is https://www.thecombatzonepaintball.com/.

With several options available for paintball participation, there is no excuse for engaging in the activity on city streets or in public places.