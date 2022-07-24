Got a Ring Near Noyes? Police Want to Hear from You

Police are asking for help and video surveillance footage from the public as they investigate the case of an armed assault and attempted robbery.

UPD officers were called to the 1200 block of Noyes Street at approximately 5:45am on Sunday, July 24, 2022 for a report of a man that had been shot in the upper arm.

At the scene officers were told that the shooting "victim and his family members had noticed that an individual was attempting to break into the a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. They went outside to confront the party when the suspect [allegedly] withdrew a handgun from a book and fired one round at them, striking the victim in the arm."

According to a written release from the UPD, the suspect ran west on Noyes Street and then south on one of the other streets in the area.

Residents of the area are asked to review any security footage that they have and contact the Utica Police Department. Police are looking for any footage in the area recorded during the time period between 5am and 6am, or any time that suspicious activity was recorded.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the UPD's Major Crimes Unit at: (315) 223.3556. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

