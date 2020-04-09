Utica Police: Illegal To Operate ATV’s On City Streets

Utica Police are reminding residents that ATV’s, dirt bikes and mini-bikes are not legal to operate on public highways in New York state.

Police say the vehicles are also prohibited from operating in City parks.

A 23-year old Utica resident was arrested on Wednesday and arrested for riding is ATV on City streets and refusing to stop for police.

Jasmin Kendic was charged with obstructing governmental administration, fleeing from police and was issued 72 traffic summonses.

In March, the UPD ticketed four people for illegally operating ATV’s in City parks and public highways.