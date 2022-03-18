It was a violent night Thursday into Friday morning in Utica as police continue to investigate three separate incidents that were reported within 8 hours: two involving fights that led to victims being stabbed or cut, and another where a man says he shot while walking on Neilson Street.

The only person in custody in the connection with the violence thus far is a 17-year-old.

Utica Police say they were called to a fight on the 1000 block of Warren Street on Thursday evening at around 7:30 p.m. Responding officer learned that a male had driven himself to the hospital and several stab wounds to his arms, legs and neck. The victim underwent surgery and, according to information released by UPD, exemplary care provided by staff from St. Luke's and St. Elizabeth, is expected to survive.

Police say the teen arrested at the scene is charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The name is not being released.

Meanwhile, at around 10:00 p.m. officers were called to another fight on the 500 block of Eagle Street. Police say soon after, two women walked into the hospital with lacerations, as one of the female victims had been stabbed in the chest and stomach while the other had a laceration running down her entire back.

"The stories from parties and both locations differed, however all stated that a physical altercation had taken place on Eagle St. The victims were not able to tell exactly how the injuries occurred nor what type of instrument was used to inflict them. Thankfully neither suffered injuries that are considered life threatening", Utica Police wrote on Facebook.

Then, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, police say they received a call regarding a man at the hospital who had been shot in the upper leg. Police say, the victim claimed to have been walking on the 1500 block of Neilson Street when he was shot by an unknown person.

Police have not indicated that these incident were related in any way, but are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to called Utica Police at 315-223-3556. Or submit a completely anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

