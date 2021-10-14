Utica Police are investigating the death of a woman.

Officers responded to a house on Leslie Avenue early Tuesday morning for a “shots fired” call.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman is not being released.

Officials say the investigation is still very active and on-going.

Police they’re in the process of gathering all physical and forensic evidence and are also awaiting autopsy results.

Once the totality of the evidence and investigation is available, police say they will release additional details.

50-year-old Steven Mancuso of Utica, who was at the residence at the time of the incident was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

