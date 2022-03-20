Utica Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident on Lansing Street

Police are searching for a suspect in a shots fired incident that took place overnight.

The Utica Police Department says officers responded to a call on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 11:37pm on the 1000 block of Lansing Street.

When police officers arrived they found a total of nine spent shell casings, one live round of ammunition, and one pistol magazine.

Police are still investigating. Although they say no one appears to have been injured, they continue to search the area for possible victims and property damage.

An individual was seen in connection with the incident but police have little to go on. The suspect is described only as a younger male who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Police say he was last seen fleeing northbound through backyards along Lansing Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to please contact the UPD's Major Crimes Unit at: (315) 223.3556.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. At this time no arrest has been made. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless prove guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

