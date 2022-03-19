Help Utica Police ID Dudley Ave Package Theft Suspect

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in a package theft.

The Utica Police Department says the suspect pictured is wanted for questioning in a case involving the theft of a package. The alleged theft took place at a home on the 1300 block of Dudley Avenue in Utica some time during the afternoon of Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Utica Police Department.

UPD Investigating Several Shots Fired Incidents March 18-19, 2022

The Utica Police Department is looking for anyone with information that would be helpful to the investigation of two separate shots fired incidents that took place on Friday, March 18, 2022.

At approximately 11:40pm windows to two different apartments at 1403 Oneida Street were hit.

No one inside either apartment was injured.

Police have no suspect information available at this time.

Then, in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 19, 2022 UPD officers responded to another shots fired incident at 1403 Bleecker Street.

Police say the resident reported hearing "a loud noise and woke up to find a projectile on the floor of his bedroom." A 9mm shell casing was found on the street outside of the building.

No one was injured in the second incident.

Confidential tips and information can be given in any of these cases through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers online at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous calls can be made to: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

