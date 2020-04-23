Utica Police Looking For Weapon In Officer Involved Shooting

Utica Police are continuing to investigate Monday’s officer involved shooting that happened on Brayton Park Place.

Police are asking for the public’s help in recovering the firearm allegedly used by 30-year old Earl Roberts.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the weapon can submit information through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

If that information results in recovery of the firearm, you may be eligible for up to a $1000 reward.

Roberts in charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing several shots at UPD officer Peter Caruso.

Caruso is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.