Utica Police Make Arrest In Commercial Vehicle Theft

Utica Police have made in arrest in the theft of a commercial vehicle.

Police say the dump truck-style vehicle with an attached trailer and fork lift was taken from a parking lot off of North Genesee Street.

The truck and trailer were spotted on Oriskany Street nearly Schuyler Street on Tuesday, July19.

Police say it appeared whoever took the vehicle had attempted to spray paint the truck doors to obscure the name of the business.

Officers were able to stop the truck on Whitesboro Street.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Jason Morey, who has no know address, was taken into custody and taken to Utica Police Department Headquarters.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Police allegedly found Morey was in possession of a glass tube containing a substance consistent with crack cocaine.

It was also determined that whoever had stolen and/or possessed the vehicle during the time it was taken had removed the catalytic converters from the truck.

Morey was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in second degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Police say the investigation into the theft and destruction of the vehicle is continuing.

