Utica Police have released the name of the victim of Friday night’s homicide on the 1600 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say 35-year old Molik Liggins of Utica was shot several times.

Liggins was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223-3510 or submit an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.