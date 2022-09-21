Warning: Video contained in this post shows the fatal shooting of a David Litts of Utica, NY during an interaction with the Utica Police Department. Viewer discretion is advised.

The public is getting its first look at a fatal officer involved shooting earlier this month that resulted in the death of David Litts of Utica.

Note: The incident is still being reviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office, and the UPD.

Utica Police have released released portions of his 911 phone call on the evening of September 12, 2022 in which Litts says several times that his is suicidal and expresses intent to kill police officers who are being dispatched to his home, along with clips of body camera footage from officers at the scene, including those who opened fire and killed the 61-year-old man.

"I just wanna die," Litts tells a 911 dispatcher, and makes several statements in regard to what has driven him to a suicidal state. Among them, Litts says that he's suffering from Long Term COVID and that his wife of more than 30-years had recently left him. Additionally, when Litts is asked by the dispatcher to put down any weapons he may have and exit his home, he responds, "No I won't. I' gonna kill somebody."

screengrab of video released by UPD in fatal shooting of David Litts on September 12, 2022. (via UPD on facebook) screengrab of video released by UPD in fatal shooting of David Litts on September 12, 2022. (via UPD on facebook) loading...

The audio also shows Litts made reference to being in possession of more than one rifle and the knife in which he was holding when he was ultimately shot by police. Body cam footage shows Litts walking around with the knife on the sidewalk area outside of his home, disregarding numerous commands to drop his knife by members of the UPD before his is shot and killed.

Police have also identified the officers who discharged their service weapons during the incident as Sgt. Tyler Mowers, a 7-year veteran of the UPD, and Officer Brian Gill, a 2-year from the UPD.

Below is a video released by UPD on include portions of his all to 911, and the body camera footage of officers who fatally shot him.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

Officials it could be several months before a final report on the incident is completed by both the Attorney General's Office and the UPD.

